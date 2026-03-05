GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $347.20 and last traded at $346.1650. Approximately 3,970,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,753,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.82. The company has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

