Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,213,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the previous session’s volume of 227,020 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $41.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allianz

Allianz Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Allianz had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Allianz SE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz’s operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.