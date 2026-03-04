John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,745 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 29th total of 40,564 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHEM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 11,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,295. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

