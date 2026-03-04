Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.85. 858,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,712,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,198,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,980 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,335,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,098,000 after acquiring an additional 231,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 846,504 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $35,198,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,864,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,251 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

