Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $141,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,005 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,920. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $3,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,777.60. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is pursuing an OCC national trust bank charter to custody assets (including crypto). If approved, the charter would let MS expand custody and product offerings, reduce reliance on third‑party custodians and support fee revenue growth in wealth and institutional services. Read More.

MS research team publicly reiterated a bullish view on US stocks — arguing markets can withstand Middle East tensions unless oil spikes persist — a stance that supports the bank’s trading and asset‑management outlook if markets stabilize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: E*TRADE (part of Morgan Stanley) released its monthly sector‑rotation study showing client flow patterns. That data can influence short‑term trading revenue but is routine; it’s informational rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Read More.

E*TRADE (part of Morgan Stanley) released its monthly sector‑rotation study showing client flow patterns. That data can influence short‑term trading revenue but is routine; it’s informational rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MS analysts continue active coverage and high‑profile calls (e.g., naming Citigroup a top pick and raising price targets), reinforcing the firm’s market‑research profile — this supports institutional client engagement but isn’t an immediate stock mover for MS itself. Read More.

MS analysts continue active coverage and high‑profile calls (e.g., naming Citigroup a top pick and raising price targets), reinforcing the firm’s market‑research profile — this supports institutional client engagement but isn’t an immediate stock mover for MS itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader risk‑off trading tied to escalating Middle East headlines pushed major indices and trading volumes lower (SPY/QQQ drops, weakness in big tech and cyclical names). That market pullback is the most direct driver today of Morgan Stanley’s decline because lower equity performance reduces trading and investment‑banking flows and pressures asset‑management AUM/momentum. Read More.

NYSE:MS opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

