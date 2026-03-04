Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLMY shares. Zacks Research raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

