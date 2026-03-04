Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Up 12.6% – Should You Buy?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.01. Approximately 503,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 422,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$337.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.76.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.02 million for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 26.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 714,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,717,510 shares in the company, valued at C$36,177,666.50. This trade represents a 8.93% increase in their position. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.