Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.12 and last traded at $85.25. 1,422,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,075,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 9.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

