Sprott Inc. Sells 2,606,510 Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited $FURY

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606,510 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.40.

Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines’ flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

