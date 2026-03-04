William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,166,992 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166,992 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 360.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 340,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 490,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,228,278.42. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 224,071 shares of company stock worth $31,115,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.