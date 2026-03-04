Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 15283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$10.00 target price on Sagicor Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sagicor Financial
Sagicor Financial Trading Up 2.1%
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor operates through the following four segments: Sagicor Canada, Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica, and Sagicor Life.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sagicor Financial
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.