Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 15283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$10.00 target price on Sagicor Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Sagicor Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor operates through the following four segments: Sagicor Canada, Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica, and Sagicor Life.

