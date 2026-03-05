Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams Sells 42,434 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Williams sold 42,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $350,929.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 377,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,511.50. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VNDA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 102.02%. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants a formal evidentiary public hearing for Vanda’s sNDA for HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) in jet lag disorder — described as a landmark action and the first drug approval hearing in over 40 years. This raises the chance for public review and could materially affect approval timing and outcome. PR Newswire

FDA grants a formal evidentiary public hearing for Vanda’s sNDA for HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) in jet lag disorder — described as a landmark action and the first drug approval hearing in over 40 years. This raises the chance for public review and could materially affect approval timing and outcome. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains a Buy view with a $24 price target and issued updated quarterly EPS forecasts for FY2027 (Q1–Q4 estimates provided). The firm’s constructive outlook and high price target support upside sentiment despite near-term losses. MarketBeat VNDA

HC Wainwright maintains a Buy view with a $24 price target and issued updated quarterly EPS forecasts for FY2027 (Q1–Q4 estimates provided). The firm’s constructive outlook and high price target support upside sentiment despite near-term losses. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volume and valuation context — the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, market cap is roughly $485M and the company remains loss-making (negative P/E). Current intraday volume is below the 3-month average, which may mute short-term moves. MarketBeat VNDA

Technical/volume and valuation context — the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, market cap is roughly $485M and the company remains loss-making (negative P/E). Current intraday volume is below the 3-month average, which may mute short-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos, CFO Kevin Moran, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom and two SVPs (Gunther Birznieks and Timothy Williams) each sold large blocks on March 2 (each sale ~30k–156k shares, representing single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings). Multiple high-level executive sales can be perceived negatively by investors and may pressure sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax reasons. Relevant SEC filings: CEO (Read More.), CFO (Read More.), CMO (Read More.), SVP Gunther Birznieks (Read More.), SVP Timothy Williams (Read More.).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8,629.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 150,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

