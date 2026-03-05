Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells $231,200.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Curtis Moore sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 112,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,034.80. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 12,379,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,250. The company has a quick ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 30.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 130.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

