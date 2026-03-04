Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,445 and last traded at GBX 1,445, with a volume of 29262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,399.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,352.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a negative net margin of 1,485.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.