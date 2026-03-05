American Eagle Outfitters Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) executives told investors the company “course-corrected” after a challenging start to fiscal 2025, delivering what management described as a strong fourth quarter driven by accelerating demand, improved operating efficiency, and continued momentum at Aerie and OFFLINE.

In prepared remarks, leadership said fourth quarter revenue reached an “all-time high” for the period and pointed to record results over Thanksgiving and the holiday season. The company also highlighted actions taken during the year across merchandising, operations, and marketing that helped lift profitability and cash flow, even as tariff costs weighed on gross margin.

Fourth quarter results and tariff headwinds

Chief Financial Officer Mike Matthias said fourth quarter consolidated revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, supported by 8% comparable sales growth. By brand, Aerie was up 23% and American Eagle was up 2%. He said key performance indicators improved broadly, with transactions rising across brands on higher traffic, while average unit retail (AUR) was flat versus last year.

Gross profit dollars increased 9% to $651 million, but gross margin declined 30 basis points to 37.0%. Matthias attributed the margin pressure to “net tariff pressure of approximately $50 million,” partially offset by revenue leverage, lower costs, favorable currency, and operational efficiencies. He added that buying, occupancy, and warehousing leveraged 50 basis points on higher sales and ongoing operational improvements.

SG&A rose 4% to $418 million, but leveraged 120 basis points as a rate of sales. Adjusted operating income was $180 million, up from $142 million a year ago and above the company’s recent guidance range of $167 million to $170 million. Adjusted operating margin improved to 10.2% from 8.9% last year. Management noted results were achieved despite significant tariff pressure, citing mitigation efforts across cost savings, efficiencies, and sourcing management.

Brand performance: Aerie and OFFLINE lead, AE shows progress

President and Executive Creative Director Jennifer Foyle said product “newness, color, and trend-right fashion” contributed to widespread category improvement. She highlighted strength in fleece, tees, knits, and a growing accessories business that supports a “layering and outfitting strategy.”

At Aerie, Foyle said demand was broad-based across categories including intimates, soft dressing, and OFFLINE activewear. She pointed to category expansions such as sleepwear and said Aerie apparel performed well in both tops and bottoms. She also said intimates posted “some of our best-ever results in the quarter,” supported by matchback sets.

OFFLINE, the company’s activewear brand, delivered “another incredible quarter,” with steady sales in active bottoms and double-digit growth in sports bras, tops, and fashion bottoms, according to Foyle. She emphasized OFFLINE’s Cloud Fleece as a key franchise and said the company sees opportunity to expand the brand’s footprint and awareness in 2026.

Management also discussed customer metrics at Aerie, saying new Aerie customers grew 14% and brand awareness increased 12% year-over-year. Foyle said the company plans to launch a more visible Aerie brand campaign in 2026 “rooted in purpose and mission.”

At the American Eagle brand, comparable sales increased 2% in the quarter. Foyle said growth was driven by men’s, women’s tops, and AE jeans across genders. Men’s delivered its third consecutive quarter of growth, with strength across nearly every category and graphics as a “hero” product. Women’s comp was flat, as strength in jeans and tops was offset by slower demand in dresses and non-denim bottoms. She said the company is working on more frequent product flows, investing in depth of key items, and improving size integrity.

Promotions, denim pressure, and gross margin expectations

On the Q&A, management addressed promotions and markdowns, particularly around denim. Matthias said American Eagle markdowns were up “a bit” overall, with jeans promoted “a little deeper to compete.” In contrast, he said Aerie’s AUR rose mid-single digits in the quarter and markdowns were “down favorable” as the brand controlled or reduced promotions.

Foyle said the company expects “some pressure in denim” but is encouraged by early reads in other bottoms categories, including skirts and shorts, and said spring break represents an important period for the brands. She added that early reads on swim were strong and described swim as a margin-building opportunity rather than a promotion-led category.

On gross margin cadence, Matthias said first quarter gross margin is expected in the mid-to-high 30% range, with second quarter “a little lower,” reflecting about $30 million of tariff impact per quarter in the first half. He said the company expects to expand gross margin in the second half as it “anniversary-ing tariffs” and continues cost control efforts, assuming mid-single digit comp growth. He reiterated annual tariff expectations tied to what he described as the “IEEPA impact” of $130 million-plus per year, while noting the company would know more by May regarding quarterly impacts.

Quiet Platforms exit, restructuring, and capital allocation

Management said the company decided during the quarter to exit Quiet Logistics, described as a third-party business, as part of efforts to prioritize higher-return initiatives and focus on core brands. Leadership said the exit leaves the company with enhanced logistics capabilities, including improved systems and technology, regionalized distribution, and better speed to customer.

Matthias said the company recorded approximately $85 million in restructuring charges in the quarter, including $13 million in cash charges, primarily severance. The actions were tied to the discontinuation of Quiet Platforms (third-party logistics), store impairments, and corporate restructuring. Net annual savings from these actions are estimated at about $20 million, with a portion expected in 2026. He also said Quiet Platforms represented about $60 million in 2025 revenue that will wind down to zero by year-end 2026, reducing total reported revenue versus comps.

The company ended fiscal 2025 with $239 million in cash and no debt, and total liquidity of approximately $930 million. It returned $341 million to shareholders during the year, including $256 million in share repurchases and $85 million in dividends, according to management. Matthias said the company remains committed to its $0.50 per share dividend and will look to buy back shares at least to offset dilution, while prioritizing investment in the business.

2026 outlook: advertising investment and store plans

For fiscal 2026, management said the first quarter is off to a “good start,” with positive comps across brands and continued strength at Aerie and OFFLINE. The company expects first quarter comparable sales growth in the high single digits, with American Eagle up low single digits and Aerie/OFFLINE up double digits. First quarter operating income is expected in the range of $20 million to $25 million, including approximately $30 million of tariff headwinds and incremental advertising investment that will drive SG&A up about 10% year-over-year.

For the full year, the company guided to operating profit of $390 million to $410 million on mid-single digit comparable sales growth, with roughly 80% of annual operating profit expected in the second half due to tariff and advertising pressures in the first half. Matthias said the outlook does not incorporate developments related to “recent Supreme Court decisions and subsequent actions.”

On spending and stores, Matthias said fiscal 2026 capital expenditures are expected to be $250 million to $260 million, including technology upgrades, maintenance, approximately 35 new Aerie/OFFLINE store openings, and about 60 store remodels. He added the company expects to close another 25 to 30 lower-productivity American Eagle stores.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

