Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Acquires $65,250.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal Patel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,366,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,141.81. This represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 164,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.08.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAUT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

