Jessica Woelfel Sells 2,359 Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Woelfel sold 2,359 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $248,072.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,014.28. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jessica Woelfel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Jessica Woelfel sold 869 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $90,888.71.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ORA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. 710,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,084. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.39 and a 1-year high of $132.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $276.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,545,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 886,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,880,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 413,384 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.