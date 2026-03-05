Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Teases 2026 Catalysts, Waylivra Launch Momentum at TD Cowen Conference

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) executives outlined a busy slate of clinical catalysts and a growing commercial footprint during a presentation at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Healthcare Conference, emphasizing a pipeline that management said includes roughly 21 or 22 drug candidates in clinical studies. Chief Executive Officer Chris Anzalone and Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D James Hamilton said the company is increasingly focused on cardiometabolic diseases—including obesity—while advancing a newer central nervous system (CNS) platform designed to reach CNS targets via subcutaneous injection.

2026 pipeline milestones: plozasiran, CNS, and obesity readouts

Anzalone said Arrowhead expects multiple key readouts later in 2026. In cardiometabolic, the company plans to report Phase 3 results in the third quarter from SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4, studies evaluating plozasiran in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), defined as triglycerides above 500. Management described plozasiran as being developed as a pancreatitis drug, citing the increased risk of acute pancreatitis in this population.

In CNS, the company is dosing patients in its first CNS program, ARO-MAPT, which targets MAPT (tau) for Alzheimer’s disease and other tauopathies. Anzalone said Arrowhead expects cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tau knockdown data in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter, describing the readout as important both for the ARO-MAPT program and as a broader “platform de-risking” event.

Arrowhead also expects additional data later in the year from its early obesity programs ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7. Anzalone highlighted ARO-ALK7 as an adipose-directed RNAi construct and said the company plans to share more data as the studies expand.

Waylivra launch: early prescription volume, payer discussions, and differentiation

On commercialization, Anzalone discussed the early launch of Waylivra in familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), calling the initial progress “a bit faster” than expected. He said the company had seen 100 prescriptions in roughly the first 10 weeks, primarily in patients new to APOC3 therapies, with some patients switching from Ionis’ olezarsen to Arrowhead’s product (referred to in the discussion as REDEMPLO).

He said payer interactions have been positive but remain in early stages as coverage policies are developed. Management pointed to the Phase 3 FCS data, saying triglycerides were reduced around 80% from baseline and describing the label as “clean.” Anzalone also said once-quarterly dosing is a practical advantage versus a competitor.

When asked about competitive differentiation in FCS, Anzalone cautioned about cross-trial comparisons but argued the differences are “quite stark,” citing deeper triglyceride reductions, a lack of hypersensitivity and thrombocytopenia on the label, no anti-drug antibodies, and no non-responders in Arrowhead’s FCS study.

Pricing strategy centered on future SHTG opportunity

Anzalone said the company set Waylivra’s $60,000 annual price with a potential SHTG expansion in mind rather than pricing solely for the narrower FCS population. He described a high-risk SHTG segment consisting of patients with triglycerides above 880 and patients above 500 with a history of pancreatitis, estimating that combined group at roughly 750,000 to one million patients.

He argued the product should be viewed and priced as a pancreatitis-prevention drug rather than an ASCVD therapy, contending that a single triglyceride-related acute pancreatitis event can exceed $60,000 in direct costs, before factoring in additional medical spending and lost productivity. He also said Arrowhead chose not to seek a higher price in the smaller FCS market in order to give payers time to budget and to support education efforts ahead of any broader SHTG approval.

What Arrowhead expects from SHASTA-3/4 and how pancreatitis is being tracked

Hamilton said Ionis’ triglyceride reductions in SHTG “looked really good” (high 60s to low 70% at the primary endpoint) and said Arrowhead expects to “at least” meet that bar based on its Phase 2 SHASTA-2 data, noting that extension data in SHASTA-2 reached the mid-to-high 70% range with continued dosing. He added that if similar triglyceride reductions translate into lower acute pancreatitis rates, Arrowhead should be positioned to see that benefit.

Management noted that SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 were not powered to show pancreatitis improvement, but Arrowhead is also running SHASTA-5, an event-driven study designed to demonstrate a reduction in pancreatitis. Hamilton said acute pancreatitis is being characterized using modified Atlanta criteria—consistent with prior work—and that the company is seeing blinded events as they occur, though without “blow-by-blow” counts. He also discussed internal estimates of statistical power based on event totals.

On potential liver fat changes discussed in the field, Hamilton said Arrowhead did not see increased liver fat in SHASTA-2 at the 25 mg dose. He referenced prior experience with an ANGPTL3-targeting ASO (vupanorsen) showing increased ALT and liver fat, while siRNA approaches did not, suggesting the possibility of an ASO-specific phenomenon, though he said Arrowhead will need to see its own Phase 3 data.

Obesity and cardiometabolic R&D: INHBE, ALK7, and a PCSK9/APOC3 dimer

Discussing ARO-INHBE, Hamilton highlighted safety consistent with other GalNAc siRNAs and said the program has shown up to about 85% knockdown with durable effect, raising the possibility of quarterly dosing and potentially every-six-month dosing. He said monotherapy cohorts showed improvements in liver fat and visceral fat, and he pointed to an “additive” body weight reduction signal when ARO-INHBE was added on top of tirzepatide in a small cohort of obese type 2 diabetics. To further evaluate that finding, he said the company expanded that cohort from 12 to 24 patients at a 400 mg dose level.

Anzalone said Arrowhead has become more open to advancing both ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7 rather than running a strict “bake-off,” depending on how emerging data differentiate the programs. He suggested INHBE could ultimately align more with liver disease (including MASH), while ALK7 could skew more toward weight loss, though he emphasized the company will follow the data.

Arrowhead also discussed its PCSK9/APOC3 “dimer” approach for mixed hyperlipidemia. Hamilton said the strategy targets patients with both persistently high LDL cholesterol and elevated triglycerides, and noted the company spent years optimizing dimer technology. He said preclinical dyslipidemic monkey data showed roughly 40% to 50% reductions in both LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, and that Arrowhead will watch ApoB reductions closely in clinical work as an integrated measure of atherogenic lipoproteins.

On business development, Anzalone said Arrowhead does not need additional near-term partnerships and listed multiple core programs as “off the table” for partnering at present. He said the company is looking to out-license certain assets it does not plan to commercialize, including ARO-PNPLA3, as well as complement programs targeting C3 and factor B. He also said Arrowhead is likely not pursuing new collaborations in 2026, suggesting potential activity could resume in 2027 or 2028.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

