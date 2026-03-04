Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 816581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Delek US Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Featured Articles

