Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,006,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,227 shares.The stock last traded at $102.79 and had previously closed at $101.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

