Justyn Russell Howard Sells 23,855 Shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 23,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $161,259.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,661.76. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $428,000.00.

SPT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 1,278,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,251. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $1,702,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 244,874 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 20.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 237,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the period.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

