Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $116,086.10 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $116,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 286,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,193.30. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.