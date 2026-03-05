Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tecsys had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

Tecsys Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Tecsys stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.01. 17,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.96. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$22.51 and a 12 month high of C$45.00. The company has a market cap of C$383.60 million, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Tecsys

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total value of C$26,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 737,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,147,277.56. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $67,521. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TCS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.63.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.

