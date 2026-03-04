Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 26.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.27.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,497.40. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $308,767.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,045.46. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

