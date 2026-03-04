Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 36,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 84,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Bally’s and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $701.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Corporation will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 35.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corporation is an integrated entertainment company engaged in the ownership, development and operation of land‐based casinos, sports betting venues and online gaming platforms. The company leverages the iconic Bally’s brand under a long‐term license to provide gaming and hospitality services across multiple channels, including retail casinos, mobile sports wagering and interactive casino games.

The company’s portfolio spans gaming properties in key U.S. jurisdictions such as Rhode Island, Colorado, New Jersey, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

