Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 737,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 266,504 shares.The stock last traded at $41.17 and had previously closed at $40.91.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIVI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 677.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

