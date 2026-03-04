LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 62920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The stock has a market cap of $630.22 million and a P/E ratio of -40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

