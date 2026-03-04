Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Scholar Rock
In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $399,341.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,806.15. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $445,757.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,088.85. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,932 shares of company stock worth $15,371,225. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
More Scholar Rock News
Here are the key news stories impacting Scholar Rock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $58 and initiated/maintained an “overweight” view, implying ~31.5% upside from recent levels — a clear catalyst for buying interest. We are incrementally positive on Scholar Rock (SRRK) Shares; PT Raised at Piper Sandler
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $58 price target, reinforcing analyst optimism and supporting momentum. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy; $58 PT
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat consensus — reported EPS/loss was better than expectations (company reported a smaller-than-expected loss), which traders interpret as operational progress ahead of key clinical milestones. Scholar Rock Q4 2025 Press Release / Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and call coverage (Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey, Yahoo Finance) are available for the Q4 earnings call — useful for investors digging into management commentary on pipelines, cash runway and upcoming catalysts but not a direct immediate catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (InsiderMonkey)
- Negative Sentiment: The company acknowledged a correcting press release: while the quarter beat estimates, net loss widened year‑over‑year (reported net loss per share larger than the year‑ago quarter), which could temper enthusiasm until clinical/financial trends become clearer. Correcting and Replacing: Q4 & Full Year 2025 Financial Results
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.
The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
