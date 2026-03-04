Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Grows By 35.5%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,477 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 29th total of 10,686 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 21,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,229. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.

The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

