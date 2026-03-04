Sprott Inc. Sells 14,055 Shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF $SETM

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Critical Materials ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Stock Down 8.2%

SETM stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 164.0%.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

