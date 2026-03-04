Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. GitLab has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $12,750,212.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 124.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 84.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

