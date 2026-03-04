Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s current price.

IKT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE IKT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,346 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of small-molecule kinase inhibitors for rare neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, the company focuses on advancing therapies for central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need. Its research platform targets key signaling pathways implicated in neuronal survival and degeneration.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, IKT-148009, is a brain-penetrant inhibitor of PDK1 and ABL kinases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.