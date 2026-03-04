Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $63.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.10. 4,865,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,895. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and constructive guidance — Target reported adjusted Q4 EPS above expectations and issued FY‑2026 EPS and revenue targets that were stronger than consensus, which gave investors confidence in margin improvement and a return to growth. Target Q4 earnings / guidance

Q4 results beat and constructive guidance — Target reported adjusted Q4 EPS above expectations and issued FY‑2026 EPS and revenue targets that were stronger than consensus, which gave investors confidence in margin improvement and a return to growth. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year growth plan and $2B 2026 investment — Management unveiled a bold strategic plan that includes roughly $2 billion of incremental 2026 investment, refreshed store formats, a goal to expand ~300 stores over time and stronger category focus — a clear catalyst for revenue and comp recovery. Zacks: Multi‑year growth strategy

Multi‑year growth plan and $2B 2026 investment — Management unveiled a bold strategic plan that includes roughly $2 billion of incremental 2026 investment, refreshed store formats, a goal to expand ~300 stores over time and stronger category focus — a clear catalyst for revenue and comp recovery. Positive Sentiment: AI and digital focus to drive sales personalization — Management emphasized using AI to improve personalization, same‑day delivery and digital conversion, which investors view as a high‑leverage, low‑capex way to lift comps and margin. PYMNTS: AI for personalization

AI and digital focus to drive sales personalization — Management emphasized using AI to improve personalization, same‑day delivery and digital conversion, which investors view as a high‑leverage, low‑capex way to lift comps and margin. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyst moves — Oppenheimer raised its PT to $140 (outperform), Telsey upgraded to outperform with a $145 PT, and Guggenheim moved to buy with a $130 PT — these upgrades reinforce the buy case and helped lift sentiment. Oppenheimer / TickerReport

Several bullish analyst moves — Oppenheimer raised its PT to $140 (outperform), Telsey upgraded to outperform with a $145 PT, and Guggenheim moved to buy with a $130 PT — these upgrades reinforce the buy case and helped lift sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its PT to $119 but kept a neutral rating — a modest signal that some analysts remain cautious on near‑term upside despite the plan. StreetInsider: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised its PT to $119 but kept a neutral rating — a modest signal that some analysts remain cautious on near‑term upside despite the plan. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target but kept an underweight rating — the bank’s continued cautious stance (PT to $108) highlights lingering skepticism about durable sales recovery and provides a counterweight to bullish calls. Benzinga: Barclays note

Barclays raised its price target but kept an underweight rating — the bank’s continued cautious stance (PT to $108) highlights lingering skepticism about durable sales recovery and provides a counterweight to bullish calls. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary remains — some outlets argue Target’s long‑term return profile is still disappointing despite the rally, reminding investors of execution risk and the multi‑year nature of the turnaround. 247WallSt: Critical view

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

