Short Interest in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Increases By 36.9%

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,059,227 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 29th total of 3,695,833 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,695,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Calix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $1,528,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $2,844,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,090,000. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 211.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 122,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Zacks Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Calix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Calix Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. 602,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,823. Calix has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 210.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.
Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.
Further Reading
