Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 10,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

