Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 369,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major hyperscaler footprint — Meta has signed multi‑year agreements to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs at gigawatt scale and is reported to be considering a stake in AMD, which could create a large, multi‑year revenue stream and validate AMD’s data‑center GPU strategy. Read More.

Major hyperscaler footprint — Meta has signed multi‑year agreements to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs at gigawatt scale and is reported to be considering a stake in AMD, which could create a large, multi‑year revenue stream and validate AMD’s data‑center GPU strategy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: On‑shore capacity ramp — Flex expanded U.S. manufacturing with AMD to build Instinct AI platforms domestically, reducing supply risk and supporting scale for enterprise/hyperscale demand. Read More.

On‑shore capacity ramp — Flex expanded U.S. manufacturing with AMD to build Instinct AI platforms domestically, reducing supply risk and supporting scale for enterprise/hyperscale demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial adoption of Instinct GPUs — Akash Systems announced diamond‑cooled servers using AMD Instinct MI350X GPUs (first commercial deployment), which underscores product competitiveness for energy‑efficient AI racks. Read More.

Commercial adoption of Instinct GPUs — Akash Systems announced diamond‑cooled servers using AMD Instinct MI350X GPUs (first commercial deployment), which underscores product competitiveness for energy‑efficient AI racks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ryzen AI 400 desktop launch — AMD unveiled Copilot+ desktop Ryzen AI 400 processors (expands the AI PC TAM), a positive product roadmap item but one with more gradual revenue impact versus hyperscale GPU wins. Read More.

Ryzen AI 400 desktop launch — AMD unveiled Copilot+ desktop Ryzen AI 400 processors (expands the AI PC TAM), a positive product roadmap item but one with more gradual revenue impact versus hyperscale GPU wins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Edge/telco positioning — Strategic collaborations (Wind River/Open RAN) extend AMD into AI‑at‑the‑edge and telco workloads; meaningful long‑term, but not an immediate revenue shock. Read More.

Edge/telco positioning — Strategic collaborations (Wind River/Open RAN) extend AMD into AI‑at‑the‑edge and telco workloads; meaningful long‑term, but not an immediate revenue shock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry infrastructure tailwinds — Large funding rounds for co‑packaged optics and other AI infrastructure (e.g., Ayar Labs) support faster data‑center evolution that indirectly benefits AMD. Read More.

Industry infrastructure tailwinds — Large funding rounds for co‑packaged optics and other AI infrastructure (e.g., Ayar Labs) support faster data‑center evolution that indirectly benefits AMD. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Data show heavy executive share sales (many open‑market sales, few/zero insider purchases) and some large institutional reductions (UBS AM cut holdings), which can pressure the stock and signal near‑term liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing. Read More.

Insider and institutional selling — Data show heavy executive share sales (many open‑market sales, few/zero insider purchases) and some large institutional reductions (UBS AM cut holdings), which can pressure the stock and signal near‑term liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling despite product news — Multiple reports note the stock slipping after new product reveals (Ryzen AI 400, diamond‑cooled GPU announcements) as the broader tech/AI momentum cooled and investors booked gains. That helps explain intraday weakness. Read More.

Short‑term selling despite product news — Multiple reports note the stock slipping after new product reveals (Ryzen AI 400, diamond‑cooled GPU announcements) as the broader tech/AI momentum cooled and investors booked gains. That helps explain intraday weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market/sector rotation risk — Analysts still bullish on medium/long term (many buy ratings and high price targets), but the stock is exposed to periodic tech/AI pullbacks that can produce sharp short‑term declines. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

