LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

LICT Corp. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,250.00.

LICT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11,142.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,929.35.

Get LICT alerts:

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $233.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation is a telecommunications holding company headquartered in Hudson, New York. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:LICT, the company specializes in the design, deployment and management of fiber‐based broadband, voice and managed network solutions. LICT serves a broad customer base that includes small and medium enterprises, government and educational institutions, as well as residential subscribers in rural and suburban communities.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses dark fiber leasing, point-to-point and ring-based fiber transport, high-speed Internet access, managed security and cloud connectivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.