NZS Capital LLC Buys 47,967 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

