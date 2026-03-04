Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 676.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

