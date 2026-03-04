NZS Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

