NZS Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

NZS Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276,308 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $31,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 888,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after buying an additional 119,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 177,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $10,338,066.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $850,597.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,437.92. This represents a 87.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 196,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Featured Stories

