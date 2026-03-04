Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,700 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 16.55%.Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

