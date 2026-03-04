Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.92.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $154.67 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $140.56 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -368.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 210.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.76 and a 200-day moving average of $253.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,653 shares in the company, valued at $17,378,471.87. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

