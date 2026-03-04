Griffith & Werner Inc. Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 122.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.