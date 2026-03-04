Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.
In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $3,307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 127,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,171.58. This trade represents a 19.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,792.80. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue up ~29% year‑over‑year and reported EPS of $0.95, beating the consensus of $0.87 — a near‑term catalyst supporting the business outlook. Turning Point Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an accelerated modern‑oral strategy and set a $220M–$240M sales target for that segment as white‑pouch volumes gain — a structural growth story that supports higher revenue expectations over time. Turning Point Brands outlines $220M–$240M Modern Oral sales target as white pouch gains accelerate
- Neutral Sentiment: Several call transcripts and analyst writeups provide detail for investors to re‑model cash flow and margins; these are informational and may cause differing interpretations of the quarter. Turning Point Brands Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: One institutional investor, Cannell Capital, sold 128,224 TPB shares in Q4 (estimated $12.5M), which can increase supply and weigh on the stock when combined with profit‑taking. Turning Point Brands Stock Has Surged 53%, but One Fund Just Sold $12.5 Million in Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, some market coverage framed the print as mixed (noting year‑earlier EPS was higher and investor expectations after the stock’s big run), triggering heavy volume and short‑term selling pressure. That dynamic helps explain today’s pullback. Turning Point Brands Shares Tumble After 4Q Earnings Miss, Despite Nicotine Pouch Sales Boost
Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.
In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.
