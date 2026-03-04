Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by Freedom Capital to Hold

Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

