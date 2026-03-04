Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by Freedom Capital to Hold

Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.
Realty Income Price Performance
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Third‑party lists continue to feature Realty Income as a dependable monthly dividend name, reinforcing income investor demand. These S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Are Quietly Crushing the Index — And Paying You Monthly
- Positive Sentiment: Realty Income is again recommended as a conservative, monthly‑pay dividend choice for income‑focused (especially older) investors in model lists, supporting durable retail interest. Time for Boomers to Play It Safe: Our 5 Safest Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Feature pieces highlighting decade‑long dividend payouts underscore Realty Income’s track record of producing cumulative cash income for buy‑and‑hold investors. Here’s How Much Dividend Income You’d Have Collected If You Bought 100 Shares of Realty Income 10 Years Ago
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Citi’s Global Property CEO conference; investor takeaways will depend on comments about portfolio growth, capital allocation and guidance—watch the transcript for detail. Realty Income Corporation (O) Presents at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced CEO Sumit Roy will present at the Citi conference (visibility and Q&A can clarify M&A and payout priorities). Realty Income Announces Participation in Upcoming Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and community writeups on Q4 results are mixed — Realty Income met EPS and revenue estimates and gave FY26 guidance, but commentary focuses on margin/scale tradeoffs; read the analysis for risk/reward context. Realty Income’s Q4 Results: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
- Negative Sentiment: Realty Income announced the planned departure of its Chief Legal Officer (transition period through Sept. 2, 2026). Although described as orderly, leadership turnover in legal/governance and M&A execution can raise short‑term uncertainty. Realty Income Plans Legal Leadership Transition While Pursuing Ongoing M&A Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Critics argue the firm’s recent ~$8B expansion and scale ambitions could test returns and shareholder alignment—this debate is weighing on sentiment around long‑term growth versus yield stability. Realty Income’s $8B Expansion Tests Whether Scale Still Serves Shareholders
- Negative Sentiment: Comparative coverage suggests there are higher‑yielding monthly dividend alternatives; that relative positioning can pressure valuation if investors rotate to higher immediate yield names. This Could Be the Best Monthly Dividend Stock Right Now (Hint: It’s Not Realty Income)
About Realty Income
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
Read More
