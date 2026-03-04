SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL Stock Position Raised by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,643 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in SailPoint were worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities began coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, President Matt Mills sold 21,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $410,464.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,882,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,208,416.99. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $228,990.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,344,493.88. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

