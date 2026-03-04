Zacks Research Downgrades Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Hold

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Castle Biosciences to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL opened at $27.57 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.66 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,720.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,477.15. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $585,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,417.13. This trade represents a 54.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $1,167,887 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 548.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,907 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

