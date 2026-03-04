Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 30,441 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.39% of Q2 worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Q2 by 592.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $630,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,351.04. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $222,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock worth $1,547,778 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

QTWO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $96.68.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

