HC Wainwright Comments on Liquidia FY2030 Earnings

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of $9.85 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Liquidia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 66,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $2,493,212.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,037,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,834,673.04. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,427.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 579,394 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,717.42. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.